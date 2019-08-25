

The Canadian Press





AURORA, Ont. -- Top-ranked Jin Young Ko is the winner of the CP Women's Open.

The South Korean closed with a 64 for a 26-under-par 262 total, five shots better than Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen.

Canada's Brooke Henderson finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., won the tournament last year in Regina.