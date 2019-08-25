Jin Young Ko wins CP Women's Open, Henderson seven shots back
Jin Young Ko of South Korea watches her tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the CP Women's Open in Aurora, Ont., on Sunday August 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 4:33PM EDT
AURORA, Ont. -- Top-ranked Jin Young Ko is the winner of the CP Women's Open.
The South Korean closed with a 64 for a 26-under-par 262 total, five shots better than Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen.
Canada's Brooke Henderson finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas.
Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., won the tournament last year in Regina.