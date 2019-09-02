

DONGGUAN, China -- Nick Nurse's frustration had boiled over by early in the second quarter of Canada's opening game of the FIBA World Cup.

The Canadian team coach was whistled for a technical foul for arguing a call in his team's 108-92 loss to Australia on Sunday night.

Officiating was a hot topic on social media during and after the game, as Canada ran into foul trouble early. The Canadians were called for 12 fouls in the first half compared to four for Australia.

Cory Joseph, who scored 16 points for Canada on the night, had to take a seat in the second quarter after he picked up a puzzling third foul when he tripped over Mitch Creek's outstretched leg.

"I just thought there was a lot of flopping going on (by Australia) and they called every one of them," Nurse said after Monday's practice. "I know that's part of the game and they've got experienced players, but I'm just trying to get them to call it straight up.

"And then Cory Joseph, who's a veteran NBA player, veteran FIBA player, gets tripped coming up the floor and gets his third foul. Those are costly things that I've got to take my best player off the floor in the first half of a game, and that's all, I was just fighting for my team. I'm always going to fight for my team when I think we're not getting the good calls."

The game's officiating crew was comprised of two Puerto Rican referees and one from Albania.