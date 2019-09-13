TORONTO -- After filing a harassment claim against Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS), the national governing body for athletes competing in those sled sports last year, two-time Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries is now looking to compete for the U.S., she confirmed Friday.

In a statement emailed to CTV News through her agent Russell Reimer, Humphries wrote that she is “seeking a full release “ from BCS after filing a harassment complaint last August.

“I was in a position where my workplace environment was impaired and I couldn’t compete,” her statement says. “It has been over a year and they [BCS] have not completed their internal investigation.”

Humphries said she has done “everything” she can, but cannot return to a work environment she doesn’t believe is safe.

Humphries had stepped away from competition after filing her complaint last year. Humphries previously won gold medals in the Vancouver 2010 and the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games.

Seeking to assure her Canadian fans, Humphries clarified that she is not “choosing to leave Canada,” but is leaving BCS because she can “no longer be a part of… an unsafe work environment,” and does not want to be “forced into retirement.”

“I want to continue my athletic career. This has been the most difficult ordeal of my life,” she wrote. “I want Canada to know that competing for you, and winning for you at the Olympics will always be the highlight of my career.”

In an emailed statement to CTV News, BCS spokesman Chris Dornan said that “Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton abides by its harassment and discrimination policy that has been in place since 2006,” and that while the litigation matter of Humphries’ complaint is “the subject of an open court process” they will not be providing any comment on the investigation.