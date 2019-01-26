Guerrero, Bichette headline Jays' non-roster spring training invitees
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Bo Bichette, right, celebrate after Bichette's two-run home run during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Canada Junior National Team Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Dunedin, Fla. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are among the 15 players announced as non-roster invitees to the Blue Jays' major league spring training camp. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jason Behnken)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 11:58AM EST
TORONTO - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are among the 15 players announced as non-roster invitees to the Blue Jays' major league spring training camp.
The team announced the list Saturday morning.
Guerrero, the top-ranked prospect in baseball, is expected to make his big league debut this season after tearing through double-A and triple-A pitching last year.
The 19-year-old third baseman batted .336 over 30 games at triple-A Buffalo after a .402 batting average through 61 games at double-A New Hampshire to start 2018.
Bichette, a shortstop, is the No. 2 prospect in Toronto's organization and ranks eighth across the majors in a list released by Baseball America this week.
Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal and Eric Sogard are the other infielders to make the list.