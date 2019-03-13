

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The federal government is introducing an investigation unit and a toll-free confidential helpline in an effort to combat harassment and abuse in sport.

Minister of Sport Kirsty Duncan says Canadian sport organizations will be able to call the unit to have access to independent investigators for alleged incidents of harassment, abuse or discrimination in sport

The helpline will be for victims and witnesses of harassment, abuse or discrimination.

The third-party investigation unit has been set up through the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada, an independent organization that serves members of the national sport community in helping resolve disputes.

The helpline was launched earlier this week.

Wednesday's announcement is the latest move by Duncan to try to address the issue.

Earlier this year, the government partnered with a Canadian athlete rights group for a study on abuse and discrimination in sport.

Duncan also has unveiled a gender equity secretariat and a code of conduct that can be used in sports at all levels.

"We are putting our athletes and children in sport first, from the playground to the podium, by creating a safe space for them to report incidents of abuse, discrimination and harassment," Duncan said in a statement. "This is part of the systemic culture change we are creating so that everyone can experience the best that sport has to offer."