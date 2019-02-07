

CTVNews.ca, with a report from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch





Edmonton Oilers fans weren’t shy about their anger last night.

At least one angry Oilers fan threw their jersey onto the ice, after the team lost its sixth straight game 6-2 during its faceoff against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

In a display not seen in Rogers Place arena for several seasons, at least one jersey was thrown over the glass. Burning or throwing team jerseys and memorabilia onto the ice are among the more extreme ways fans demonstrate their disgust at games.

Video captured fans booing players which leaves the question if their message of frustration will reach coaches and team executives.

Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist as the Blackhawks claimed their fifth-straight win. In a humiliating blow to fans, the Oilers gave up five goals in the third period of the game.

“It’s our fans and you feel really s----y about yourself when they react the way they do,” Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom told reporters after the game.

When asked if they would have thrown a jersey, one fan told CTV Edmonton, “heck no.” Some fans online said that if fans were so upset, they should simply stop showing up to games.

“If you don’t want to support your team anymore, than don’t support your team anymore,” another fan said.

At least one store owner said the teams’ slump has led to lower sales of car flags, jerseys, hockey cards, pucks and posters.

“It’s rough. Normally, we go through a ton of car flags at this time of the year,” said Wayne Wagner, owner of a card and collectibles store. “I can tell you right now, not a lot of car flags are being purchased by Oilers fans.”

The silver lining? The Oilers are still just points away from landing a playoff spot. Wagner said landing that would win a lot of fans back.

“Fans are fans and they will flock to a winning team,” he said.

With a file from The Canadian Press