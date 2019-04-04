For Andy Mac, Sunday’s competition at the most famous golf course in the world is a chance to make a name for himself at one of the biggest events in junior golf.

The 11-year-old from Candiac, Que., just south of Montreal, is one of five Canadians competing in Sunday’s annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

“I feel a lot of nerves too because I really want to win it,” Mac told CTV News. “I feel like it's a dream come true because I always wanted to play that course.”

The Drive, Chip and Putt is an annual competition for boys and girls aged 7-15. Participants compete in the three fundamental skills of golf (driving, chipping and putting) with an accumulative point score to determine the winner.

The event is held each year on the Sunday before the Masters, one of the biggest and most famous events in golf.

Mac will face some stiff competition, but has the skills to measure up against the best. In three Golf Quebec tournaments last season, Mac never finished outside the top-10 in his age group and won the CRJ 1 Cantons de l'Est in Drummondville, Que.

“I like golf because, I just like the feel when you hit it in the hole, like looking at it drop," he said. "It just feels good.”

Mac said he fell in love with the sport when his mother brought home a set of plastic clubs for him to try. Mac’s father Hai said he was surprised at how quickly his son gravitated to the game.

“Usually kids don't like to play golf because it's a little slow and a little boring sometimes, but he kept at it and he never gave up,” he said.

Vanessa Borovilos of Toronto highlights the other Canadians to qualify for the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals. She is making her record-tying fourth appearance at the championship and won the “Girls 10-11” division title last year.

The other Canadians include Anna Jiaxin Huang of Vancouver, Nicole Gal of Oakville, Ont., and Carter Lavigne of Moncton, N.B.

In the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Brigitte Thibault, the lone Canadian in the field, fired rounds of 79 and 75 to miss the 36-hole cut.

Mike Weir is the lone Canadian thus far to qualify for the Masters.

With a report from CTV News’ Vanessa Lee