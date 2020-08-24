Advertisement
Canadians Milos Raonic advances, while Auger-Aliassime drops second-rounder
Milos Raonic, of Canada, serves the ball to Daniel Evans, of Great Briton, during the second round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Milos Raonic advanced to the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open before fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime missed a good chance to do the same thing on Monday.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., beat Great Britain's Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-5 in a second-round match at the opening tournament in the ATP Tour's restart, while Montreal's Auger-Aliassime lost 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5) to American wild-card entrant Tennys Sandgren.
Raonic, ranked 30th, rode his big serve to victory against the world No. 28.
The Canadian never faced a break point and won 89 per cent of his points on his first serve.
Raonic had 23 aces, 18 more than Evans.
Raonic will next face the winner of a match between No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany and British wild-card entrant Andy Murray.
Auger-Aliassime, the No. 15 seed, led 5-4 with serve in the third set before losing all four points in the ensuing game to put the match back on even terms.
In the tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime led 5-4 with serve before double-faulting and then making an unforced error. The 55th-ranked Sandgren then won on serve.
Sandgren, 29, was emotional throughout the match, often yelling at himself. It was in stark contrast to the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who was far quieter.
It was a sloppy match, with Auger-Aliassime making 58 unforced errors, 13 more than Sandgren. The Canada also double-faulted 15 times.
No. 12 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was to square off with Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in a second-round match later Monday at the U.S. Open tune-up event.
Normally held in Cincinnati, the Western & Southern Open is being played at the same site as the U.S. Open this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans are in the facility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.