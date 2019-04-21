

The Canadian Press





STAVANGER, Norway -- Sherry Anderson won twice on Sunday to improve to 3-0 at the world senior curling championship while fellow Canadian Bryan Cochrane remained unbeaten in the men's draw.

Anderson, from Saskatoon, whipped Finland's Mari Hansen 9-1 at the Sormarka Arena before edging Sweden's Anette Norberg 7-6 in an extra end.

Anderson, vice-skip Patti Hersikorn, second Brenda Goertzen and lead Anita Silvernagle are in first place in the Pool A standings.

In men's play, Cochrane's team from Russell, Ont., crushed Kazakhstan's Viktor Kim 16-1 to improve to 2-0.

The Canadian side of Cochrane, vice-skip Ian MacAulay, second Morgan Currie and lead Ken Sullivan share first place in Pool B with Germany and Norway.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the medal games are scheduled for April 27.