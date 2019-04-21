Canadian teams remain unbeaten at world senior curling championships
Saskatchewan skip Sherry Anderson calls the sweep while taking on Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 4:13PM EDT
STAVANGER, Norway -- Sherry Anderson won twice on Sunday to improve to 3-0 at the world senior curling championship while fellow Canadian Bryan Cochrane remained unbeaten in the men's draw.
Anderson, from Saskatoon, whipped Finland's Mari Hansen 9-1 at the Sormarka Arena before edging Sweden's Anette Norberg 7-6 in an extra end.
Anderson, vice-skip Patti Hersikorn, second Brenda Goertzen and lead Anita Silvernagle are in first place in the Pool A standings.
In men's play, Cochrane's team from Russell, Ont., crushed Kazakhstan's Viktor Kim 16-1 to improve to 2-0.
The Canadian side of Cochrane, vice-skip Ian MacAulay, second Morgan Currie and lead Ken Sullivan share first place in Pool B with Germany and Norway.
Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the medal games are scheduled for April 27.