

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin has been cleared to return to the slopes after suffering an apparent head injury during a training session earlier this week at Phoenix Park.

Blouin was on the start list for Sunday's qualification round in women's slopestyle at the Winter Olympics.

"Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin has been cleared for practice by Team Canada medical staff," Canada Snowboard spokesman Brendan Matthews said in an email. "Following thorough testing and evaluation including an independent second opinion, Blouin is asymptomatic and is cleared for practice this morning."

The reigning world champion from Stoneham, Que., took a hard fall Friday when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump. Blouin was taken to a regional hospital as a precaution before returning to the athletes' village later that day.

Blouin confirmed her return with a post on her Instagram feed.

"Thanks for all the love! feeling good!! Got cleared from the doctor. Gonna ride the practice and see how it feels. Should be good!!!!"

Team officials did not reveal specifics on the injury. Blouin's teammate, Mark McMorris, said Saturday that she suffered a head injury.

"She whacked her noggin pretty good and cut up her face," McMorris said.

Blouin was one of three Canadians on the 27-athlete start list. She was joined by Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., and Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C.

The two-run qualification was set for Sunday afternoon after the men's three-round slopestyle final in the morning.