

The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin was carried off the course on a stretcher after a nasty training fall at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday.

The reigning world champion in slopestyle fell heavily at Phoenix Snow Park when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump.

Blouin was taken to hospital for further evaluation as a precaution. The Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement that she is conscious, alert and going back to the athletes' village with a team doctor.

Blouin, 21, of Stoneham, Que., is competing in her first Winter Olympics.

She is also scheduled to compete in the Big Air event in Pyeongchang.