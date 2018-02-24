

The Canadian Press





Canadian ski-cross Olympian Dave Duncan, his wife, and his coach are offering apologies after they were arrested in Pyeongchang for allegedly stealing a vehicle and drunk driving.

Duncan, his wife Maja Duncan, and manager Willy Raine were released from police custody late Saturday.

They had been arrested in the early hours of the day for allegedly stealing a Hummer vehicle that had been left idling and driving it to the athletes’ village.

The Canadian Olympic Committee released a statement Saturday to say while Korean police have released the three, they are disappointed in their team members’ actions.

“We expect our athletes and team members to conduct themselves responsibly and in keeping with our Canadian and Olympic values,” the statement read. “We are deeply disappointed in the behaviours of these individuals. All team members are expected to respect the laws of South Korea and all places we compete in around the world.”

The stolen vehicle was found an hour after being taken. Police allege Raine had been at the wheel, with Duncan and his wife in the back seat. One of the people in the vehicle was passed out when police arrived, the Canadian Press reports.

Police allege Raine had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 per cent. The legal limit in South Korea is 0.05 per cent.

In a statement, Duncan and his wife said they were “deeply” sorry.

“We engaged in behaviour that demonstrated poor judgement and was not up to the standards expected of us as Members of the Canadian Olympic Team or as Canadians,” they said.

Raine also apologized for his “inexcusable” actions.

“Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down. I would also like to apologize to the owner of the vehicle that was involved,” he said.

It is not clear whether charges will still be laid Drunk driving convictions in South Korea can result in imprisonment up to three years, or a large fine.

Duncan, 35, came in fourth in the men's ski cross small final on Wednesday, placing him eighth overall.

Raine, 48, is the son of Canadian skiing legend Nancy Greene, who won two medals at the 1968 Grenoble Olympics and is now a Conservative senator.

CTV News’ Genevieve Beauchemin says there are many questions about how the trio found themselves outside a bar with no means of transportation back to the athletes’ village.

She said the incident had everyone talking at Canada House, where athletes and coaches celebrated Canada’s record Winter Games medal haul and watched the men’s hockey team final bronze-winning game.

“The story has dampened spirits somewhat,” she told CTV News Channel from Pyeongchang Saturday night.