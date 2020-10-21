Advertisement
Canadian Milos Raonic eliminates Bedene to advance to second round at European Open
Milos Raonic, of Canada, serves the ball to Daniel Evans, of Great Briton, during the second round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
ANTWERP, BELGIUM -- Canada's Milos Raonic has advanced to the second round of the European Open.
The No. 6 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., beat world No. 52 Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event on Wednesday.
Raonic, ranked 19th in the world, won 91 per cent of his points (40-of-44) when he got his first serve in and finished with 17 aces.
The Canadian improved his lifetime record against Bedene to 3-0.
Raonic will next face world No. 70 Cameron Norrie of Great Britain. Raonic won their only previous meeting last year on a hard court in Paris.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.