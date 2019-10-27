VANCOUVER - Gordon Johnston and Adam Froese scored in a sudden-death shootout to give Canada a dramatic 3-1 victory over Ireland on Sunday, earning the men's field hockey team a berth in next summer's Olympic Games.

Captain Scott Tupper forced the shootout when he scored on a penalty stroke with no time left on the clock.

Ireland thought the game was over and began celebrating but the penalty was awarded after a video review showed a Canadian player was fouled in the game's hectic dying seconds.

The teams were tied 3-3 after the first round of the shootout which saw five players from each side attempt shots.

In the first round of the sudden death both Johnston, with his second goal of the game, and Ireland's Eugen Magee scored. In the second round, Ireland's John Magee missed his shot. Froese was mobbed by his teammates after his goal made the shootout score 5-4.

A 5-3 defeat in Saturday's opening match meant Canada, nicknamed the Red Caribou, had to win Sunday's game by three or more goals to earn an Olympic berth.