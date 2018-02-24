

Alexandre Geoffrion-McInnis, The Canadian Press





BOKWANG, Korea, Republic Of -- The story of Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris has made its rounds across the country since his bad crash less than a year ago that almost cost him his life.

But the Regina native never thought that it would reach as far as India.

That's what has happened in the last few days since a recent visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the country. McMorris's story was cited as an example of perseverance by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a townhall meeting with students.

"Prime Minster Modi in India did like a big speech to a bunch of students and was like talking about perseverance and things like that and told my story," McMorris said after a 10th place finish in the big air. "So my manager just got a bunch of Google alerts and we're like 'Wow that's weird, I'm in the Indian Times."'

McMorris, 24, faced death last winter after suffering life-threatening injuries -- breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung -- during a backcountry crash in British Columbia.

After fighting to recover, McMorris took bronze in men's slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Trudeau had presented Modi with McMorris's signed competition bib from his bronze-medal run in a meeting with the Indian prime minister.

"Hayley Wickenheiser was going to meet up with Trudeau in India and we sent some stuff with her and it was cool that it actually made it to him. (My manager) actually showed me the video this morning of him giving it to Prime Minister Modi and Justin Trudeau is stoked on his stuff so it's pretty cool. Pretty small world like that.

"Such a big place like India and then he tells my story, it's just so random but I'm glad my story can help be used like that."