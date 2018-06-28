

The Canadian Press





LONDON -- Eugenie Bouchard has qualified for the main draw at Wimbledon.

The Canadian upset No. 2 qualifying seed Mariana Duque-Marino of Colombia 6-3, 6-2 in the final round of qualifying on Thursday to book a spot in the main draw next week.

A finalist at Wimbledon just four years ago, the 24-year-old from Westmount, Que., was forced into the qualification draw this year because her ranking has slipped to No. 191 in the world.

Bouchard's win over Duque-Marino, ranked No. 97, was her first triumph over a top-100 player since January.

It will mark the sixth consecutive year Bouchard plays in the main women's draw at Wimbledon since winning the junior title in 2012.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fell one win short of reaching the main draw as she lost 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Antonia Lottner of Germany.

On the men's side, two Canadians lost in the final round of qualifying.

Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., fell 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-1 to American Chris Harrison, while Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 to Jason Kubler of Australia.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver received direct entry into the main draw.