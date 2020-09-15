ROME -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round of the Italian Open.

The No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat world No. 37 Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Shapovalov won 85 per cent of points when he got his first serve in (22 of 26), well above Pella's 62 per-cent clip (22 of 40).

Shapovalov will face world No. 109 Pedro Martinez, a qualifier from Spain, in the second round.

The 21-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a run to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face France's Adrian Mannarino in a first-round match later Tuesday.

No. 16 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal lost his first-round match to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Monday.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's first match since being defaulted from the U.S. Open will come against local wild-card entry Salvatore Caruso in the second round.

The 87th-ranked Caruso defeated American qualifier Tennys Sandgren 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) Tuesday in the opening round at the empty Foro Italico, where fans are being kept away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caruso saved a match point late in the third set before closing it out after nearly three hours on a steamy 32 C day.

The top-ranked Djokovic, who had a first-round bye, said Monday that he learned “a big lesson” after he was thrown out of the tournament in New York for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Djokovic beat Caruso in straight sets in their only career meeting in the third round of last year's French Open.

Elsewhere, U.S. Open quarterfinalist Andrey Rublev won in straight sets.

Rublev eliminated Argentine qualifier Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-4.

Australia's Alex de Minaur - another U.S. Open quarterfinalist - was tentative and wasted numerous chances in a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) loss to German qualifier Diminik Koepfer.

Also, Argentine qualifier Federico Coria, the younger brother of 2005 Rome runner-up Guillermo Coria, beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6 (5). Coria will next face local favourite Matteo Berrettini, the No. 4 seed.

In the women's tournament, Katerina Siniakova rolled past three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-1; and last year's French Open finalist, Marketa VondrouÅ¡ova, held off a comeback from Japanese qualifier Misaki Doi to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

- With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.