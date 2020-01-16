AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- Canadian Denis Shapovalov is out at the ASB Classic.

The second-seeded Shapovalov was ousted 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Thursday by Ugo Humbert of France.

Shapovalov couldn't overcome too many unforced errors, with six double faults, including two to finish the match.

The 21-year-old Humbert, ranked 57th, took the straight-sets victory in one hour 28 minutes.

Shapovalov is currently the top-ranked Canadian at a career-high No. 13 and received a bye into the second round at the ASB Classic, an ATP Tour 250-level tune-up event for the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., is one of four Canadians with a spot in the men's main draw at the Grand Slam tournament alongside Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil.

Humpert will face American John Isner in the semifinals in Auckland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.