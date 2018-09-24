Canada's Silverman earns PGA Tour status with final Web.com ranking
In this June 14, 2011, file photo, golfers practice on the 18th green of the Congressional Country Club during a practice round for the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in Bethesda, Md. The PGA of America is bringing six of its biggest championships to Congressional over the next 18 years, including the Ryder Cup. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 4:00AM EDT
Canadian Ben Silverman has regained his PGA Tour status for next season by finishing in the top 25 on the Web.com Tour standings.
Silverman, of Thornhill, Ont., capped the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship in a tie for third place at Atlantic Beach, Fla., on Sunday, putting him at No. 22 on the final standings.
Silverman fired a three-under 68 in the final round for an 18-under 266. American Denny McCarthy won the tournament at 23 under.
Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., also finished with a 68. He tied for eighth at 17 under.
Calgary's Roger Sloan tied for 29th at 14 under and David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., tied for 35th at 12 under.
Svensson and Sloan already secured PGA Tour cards for next season earlier in the year.