Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime downs Malek Jaziri in opener in Barcelona
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, reacts during his semifinal match against John Isner at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 12:01PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the third round of the Barcelona Open.
The No. 16 seed from Montreal beat Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 6-3, 7-6 (7) at the ATP Tour 500 clay-court event on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who got a first-round bye, will face No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan in the third round on Thursday.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 31st in the world, won 77 per cent of his points on first serve, as compared to 62 per cent for the 72nd-ranked Jaziri.
No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Cristian Garin of Chile in a second-round match later Wednesday.