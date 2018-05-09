

Canada’s official celebration of the record medal count for the country’s Olympic and Paralympic teams in 2018 was held amid a sea of red and white at Rideau Hall Wednesday, where the athletes were presented with rings.

“The Games give humble Canada a chance to show off a bit, a chance to show, yes, … some swagger,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I know it’s not easy but who you are and what you represent means so much to all of us.”

Canada sent its largest Olympic delegation in history to Pyeongchang --- 225 athletes who won 29 medals. It was also the largest-ever Paralympic team, with 55 athletes winning 28 medals.

One of the most impressive performances came from Paralympic cross-country skier and biathlete Mark Arendz. The 28-year-old from P.E.I. won six medals.

“I think we are seeing now kind of that second benefit from Vancouver. All those kids then, watching the Games, were inspired to do something great.”

Dozens of enthusiastic students came to meet the athletes, touch their medals and maybe dream about their own trip to the podium.

“It’s great because my dream is to play in the Olympics, too,” said Zoe Chiche.

“I feel like I’m meeting really important people from Canada and that makes me happy,” said Matteo Roussin.

Young people also got to try their hand at sledge hockey, curling, and being pulled through a simulated snowboarding obstacle course, all without ice or snow, of course.

Short-track speed skater Kim Boutin, who won three medals in Pyeongchang and carried Canada’s flag during the closing ceremonies, was on hand to sign autographs and meet potential future athletes.

“I really like the feeling that I can show the kids that it’s possible.”

Cindy Ouellet, who has competed in both Winter and Summer Paralympics in Nordic skiing and wheelchair basketball, told CTV News that it’s great to spread the message of the importance of sport to young people. “It can be them one day. If you work hard, train hard and really do what you love, you’ll get to the Olympics and wear Canada on your shirt.”

With a report from CTV’s Kevin Gallagher in Ottawa