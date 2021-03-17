PORTLAND, ORE. -- Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who missed last month's SheBelieves Cup through injury, says she is good to go again.

"A little injury. It just happened to be bad timing for the SheBelieves (Cup) which was unfortunate," she told reporters on a Portland Thorns virtual call with the media Wednesday "But I'm back healthy, 100 percent.

"Just ready to get some games under my belt and get this season going."

The Thorns are scheduled to open the second edition of the NWSL Challenge Cup on April 9.

Sinclair is expected to be on international duty then. Canada's next matches are April 9 and 13 away friendlies against Wales and England, respectively, as part of its preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

Sinclair is the world's all-time leading goal-scorer with 186 goals, in 296 appearances.

The 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., praised Canada's efforts at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando -- including a 1-0 loss to the top-ranked Americans -- calling it a "gutsy performance" given the team's inactivity during 2020.

Canada, in Bev Priestman's debut as head coach, went 1-0-2 at the four-team tournament, defeating No. 31 Argentina 1-0 and losing 2-0 to Brazil, which is tied with Canada at No. 8.

"I'm just excited and can't wait to get back in the fold," Sinclair said.

"It's a big year for us," she said of 2021. "The SheBelieves (Cup) was a good start for the team. It would have been nice to get a couple more results but we're just starting."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021