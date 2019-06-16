Brooke Henderson sets overall Canadian wins record with ninth LPGA title
Brooke Henderson watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Pure Silk Championship golf tournament at Kingsmill Resort, in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 5:20PM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., has won the Meijer LPGA Classic. Her ninth victory set a new record for most wins on either the LPGA or PGA Tour by a Canadian.
More coming.