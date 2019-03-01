Blue Jays reportedly sign pitchers Clay Buchholz, Bud Norris to contracts
Boston Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz works against the Toronto Blue Jays, on Monday, June 29, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 3:01AM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly signed free-agent pitchers Clay Buchholz and Bud Norris, according to multiple reports.
Buchholz started 16 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, going 7-2 with a 2.01 earned-run average.
He spent 10 seasons with the Boston Red Sox and won a World Series with them in 2013 before playing for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017.
Norris converted on 28-of-33 save opportunities last year with the St. Louis Cardinals and pitched a total of 57.2 innings.
He has been used primarily in relief over the last few seasons after beginning his career as a starter.
Toronto has a spot to fill in its rotation which 24-year-old lefty Ryan Borucki is currently competing for in spring training.
Matt Shoemaker and Clayton Richard signed with the Jays during the off-season and join Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez in the rotation.