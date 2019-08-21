

The Canadian Press





ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Nate Pearson had no trouble in his triple-A debut Tuesday.

The right-hander, pitching on his 23rd birthday, went a career-high seven scoreless innings for the Buffalo Bisons against the Rochester Red Wings, allowing just three hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

The Blue Jays' first-round draft pick (28th overall) in 2017 threw 88 pitches -- 55 for strikes -- and did not allow a runner to reach second base.

But Rochester scored four runs off Buffalo reliever Ty Tice in the bottom of the eighth en route to beating the Bisons 4-1 and denying Pearson the win.

Pearson is ranked the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays organization after shortstop Bo Bichette, who made his MLB debut last month.

Pearson's triple-A outing was the second straight stellar performance by a Bisons starter. Right-hander T.J. Zeuch, Toronto's No. 17 prospect, threw a no-hitter Monday night against the Red Wings.

Pearson was promoted to Buffalo from double-A New Hampshire, where he went 1-4 through 16 starts with a 2.59 earned-run average and 21 walks and 69 strikeouts over 62 2/3 innings.