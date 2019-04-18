

The Canadian Press





PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took his dominance of minor league pitching further on Wednesday, hitting a home run out of a ballpark in a triple-A game.

Guerrero hit a solo homer in the fourth inning of the Buffalo Bisons' game against the Pawtucket Red Sox, the triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, launching the first pitch well over the left-field fence and into the parking lot behind McCoy Stadium.

The wall in left field measures 325 feet.

The homer was Guerrero's second hit in his first three at-bats Wednesday. It gave Buffalo an 8-4 lead.

Baseball's top prospect is getting triple-A at-bats while rehabbing from an oblique injury that cut his spring training short, but he is expected to make his major league debut soon. Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins told reporters at Rogers Centre last week that he expects Guerrero with the big league club "sooner rather than later."

The 20-year-old Guerrero is batting .321 with a .406 on-base percentage and 1.159 on-base plus-slugging percentage through eight minor-league games this year.