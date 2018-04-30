Big wave: Brazilian surfer Koxa credited with world record
Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rides what has been judged the biggest wave ever surfed, at the Praia do Norte, or North beach, in Nazare, Portuga in this photo taken Nov. 8 2017. On Saturday, April 28 2018, the World Surf League credited Koxa with a world record for riding the biggest wave ever surfed and said that its judging panel determined the wave was 24.38 metres. (Pedro Cruz/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 7:21AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 30, 2018 8:09AM EDT
SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- A monster wave off Portugal has produced a world record for a Brazilian surfer.
The World Surf League says Rodrigo Koxa has ridden the biggest wave ever surfed. At the group's Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, it said its judges determined that a wave Koxa surfed at Naraze, Portugal, on Nov. 8 was 24.38 metres.
That overtook the previous record of 23.77 metres set by Garrett McNamara in 2011.
The group says it awards "the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year ... not only did Koxa win this year's honour, but he now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed."
Koxa described the award as "a dream come true."
Congratulations Rodrigo Coxa, winner of the @Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award | Photo by Pedro Cruz pic.twitter.com/xCSqXVcEx6— World Surf League (@wsl) April 29, 2018