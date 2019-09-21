

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Teenage tennis star Bianca Andreescu was honoured twice at the 42nd Canadian Sport Awards on Saturday.

On the heels of her thrilling victory at the U.S. Open, the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was named the female summer athlete of the year, and captured the people's choice award for the performance of the year.

Sprinter Aaron Brown won the male summer athlete of the year.

Ski cross racer Marielle Thompson earned the female winter athlete of the year honours, while moguls star Mikael Kingsbury won the male winter award.

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades, who won gold at the beach volleyball world championships, picked up the summer team of the year award while Justin Kripps' four-man bobsled team won the winter honours.

Women's soccer star Christine Sinclair won the True Sport award given to the athlete who best inspires others, while race walker Evan Dunfee picked up the Athlete Social Responsibility Award.