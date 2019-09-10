

Mariam Matti, CTVNews.ca Staff





Bianca Andreescu has received an outpouring of support and love from Canadians across the country following her historic U.S. Open win against Serena Williams.

From Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to former NBA player Steve Nash, the queen of Canadian tennis said she’s “been feeling all the love from home” in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that aired Monday night.

Yoooo!!!! @Bandreescu_ you’re the US OPEN CHAMP!! �������������� — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) September 7, 2019

However, there is one Canadian who hasn’t publicly congratulated Andreescu yet.

“Drizzy. Champagne Papi, I’m waiting for you,” she joked with Fallon after he asked who she hasn’t heard from.

Drake was front and centre during the Raptors championship, even watching some of the games in Toronto’s Jurassic Park with fans. In 2016, the rapper showed love on Instagram to Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak following her success at the Rio Games. So, where’s the support for Andreescu?

Jokes aside, the Canadian tennis player told Fallon she feels “truly blessed.”

“I was going through a really bad back injury,” she said. “Now being able to hold this trophy is really special. I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a really long time.”