ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

NFLPA head Lloyd Howell Jr. steps down amid reports he expensed trips to strip clubs

By CNN

Published

NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Executive Director Lloyd Howell Jr., seen here in New Orleans on Feb 5, has stepped down from his role amid various controversies, including reports that he expensed the union for trips to strip clubs. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Imagn Images/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.