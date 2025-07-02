ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Maxwell Hairston, the Bills’ 1st-round pick, is accused of sexual assault

By The Associated Press

Published

Buffalo Bills cornerbacks Maxwell Hairston (31) speaks to the media after the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Orchard Park, N.Y., May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.