ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Dave Parker, hard-hitting outfielder nicknamed ‘the Cobra,’ dies at 74

By The Associated Press

Published

Member of the 1979 World Series Championship Pittsburgh Pirates team right fielder Dave Parker attends a celebration honoring the team before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.