Inside CTVNews.ca
Top stories
- Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister 17
- 'Horrible look in his face': Witnesses describe the chaos of Toronto mass shooting 11
- Ont. teen creates 'Made in Canada' database in response to Trump tariffs 1
- White House blames Iran for war of words with Trump 2
- Proposed class-action lawsuit filed after blood pressure medication recalled 1
- Three more suspects arrested in U.K. acid attack on 3-year-old boy
- Activists slam punishment of raped girl who had abortion
- Man, 81, chases down alleged thief who robbed him of casino winnings at ATM