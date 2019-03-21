

The Associated Press





ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Twelve more video games have a shot at joining favourites like "John Madden Football" and "Pac-Man" in the World Video Game Hall of Fame .

The hall announced the finalists for the Class of 2019 Thursday from among thousands of nominees.

They are: "Candy Crush," "Centipede," "Colossal Cave Adventure," "Dance Dance Revolution," "Half-Life," "Microsoft Windows Solitaire," "Mortal Kombat," "Myst," "NBA 2K," "Sid Meier's Civilization," "Super Mario Kart" and "Super Smash Bros. Melee."

The winners will be inducted May 2 at the hall, housed at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York.

An expert committee will choose the honorees. Fans can weigh in with an online ballot through March 28.