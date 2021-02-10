Advertisement
What is Clubhouse, the buzzy new audio chat app?
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 1:38PM EST
The icon for the social media app Clubhouse is seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Share:
Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio chat app launched less than a year ago, has caught the attention of tech industry bigshots like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- not to mention the Chinese government, which has already blocked it in the country. What is Clubhouse, you ask?