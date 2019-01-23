

Relaxnews





Twitter is working on a redesign of its online platform, adding a new emoji button and a handful of website efficiency improvements.

On Tuesday, Twitter tweeted an announcement summarizing the changes coming to the web interface including an updated "emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more."

While some users were given the option to opt-in to the revamped site, the company only said to the rest of us that, "A new twitter.com is coming."

From the video accompanying this tweet announcement, we can see that the three-column format was reduced to two with the user's trends moved to the rightmost column and the profile summary omitted from the homepage. The tweet composition box was shifted to the top of the page spanning across the entire width of a user's screen, and the corresponding emoji button got a simpler design.

The redesign of the web interface aims to make the layout more straightforward and efficient to use while being easier on the eyes.