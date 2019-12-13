TORONTO -- Before you avert your eyes, they’re not what you might think they are.

The thousands of pink, pulsating phallic creatures that were discovered on a northern California beach after a recent storm are actually marine worms.

The 25-centimetre-long worms are officially named Urechis caupo, but they’re also known as “fat innkeeper worms” or “penis fish.”

According to the magazine Bay Nature, the non-segmented marine worms were uprooted from their deep burrows in the sand on Drakes Beach, located approximately 100 kilometres northwest of San Francisco, during a storm earlier this month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SHOOK �� Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈�� A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. �� Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. �� . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (��: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

A post shared by Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine) on

Biologist Ivan Parr, who writes for the magazine, said this particular species is only found between southern Oregon and Baja, Calif. with most of the sightings between Bodega Bay and Monterey.

“Whether or not you feel privileged by its presence, U. caupo is an almost uniquely California experience, perhaps having the best claim for State Worm,” he wrote on Tuesday.

While Urechis caupo is only found in North America, another species in its family called Urechis unicinctus is actually a well-known delicacy for people in East Asia.

Despite their awkward shape, Parr explained that the organisms are actually perfectly designed for a life spent underground.

“Within a beach or mudflat, it digs a U-shaped burrow extending a few feet in length but no wider than the worm itself,” he said. “The burrow’s front entrance pokes up like a little sand chimney.”

The biologist said the worm is able to slide up and down the chimney of its burrow in order to suck up plankton, bacteria, and other fare.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Korean name for this curious creature is gaebul, which translates as “dog dick.” Here in the States, it’s known as the fat innkeeper worm or the penis fish. Its scientific binomial is Urechis caupo, or “viper tail tradesman.” Whatever you call the animal, you can find them in abundance at Bodega Bay, where they build burrows in the tidal mud flats. On Saturday afternoon, our small, but enthusiastic clamming/crabbing crew thrust shovels and shoulder-deep arms into that mud in pursuit of Pacific gaper clams (Tresus nuttallii), but we also pulled up at least twenty of these red rockets. We returned them to their subterranean homes – excepting those that were snatched by eager herring gulls. I learned later that the gulls were the smarter hunters; fat innkeepers are edible, and are even considered a delicacy in Korea. Still, even though we missed out on a prime opportunity to dine on dog dick, we had a successful, fun outing, encountering a number of curious species, some of which now reside my belly. ⊙ What you’re looking at here: • Fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • A ring of prominent setae on the butt end of the fat innkeeper worm (Urechis caupo) • Bay ghost shrimp (Neotrypaea californiensis) • Lewis’s moon snail (Euspira lewisii) • Bucket filled w/ Pacific gaper clams or “horsenecks” (Tresus nuttallii), white macoma or “sand clams” (Macoma secta), and Lewis’s moon snails • Red rock crabs (Cancer productus) back in the kitchen, icing after boiling ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ ๑ #BodegaBay #gaebul #FatInnkeeperWorm #UrechisCaupo #BayGhostShrimp #NeotrypaeaCaliforniensis #LewissMoonSnail #EuspiraLewisii #PacificGgaperClam #TresusNuttallii #RedRockCrab #CancerProductus #crabbing #clamming #huntergatherer #SonomaCounty #California #naturalhistory

A post shared by Christopher Reiger (@christopherreiger) on

While they may seem rare, Parr said the worms are actually quite common and there is evidence they have existed for hundreds of millions of years.

“The innkeeper is a survivor with fossil evidence of U-shaped burrows dating back 300 million years,” Parr said.

As for the creatures’ recent displacement on Drakes Beach, the nature magazine said strong storms, especially in El Nino years, are capable of upending the worms’ burrows and leaving them exposed on shore.

It’s still unclear, however, if these powerful storms will have long-term consequences for the species, Parr said.