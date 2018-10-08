SpaceX rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
In this image made from video provided by SpaceX, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying an Argentinian satellite blasts off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base launch site, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The primary purpose of the mission was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit, but SpaceX also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at the Air Force base (SpaceX via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 7:24AM EDT
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying an Argentinian satellite has blasted off from California.
The primary purpose of Sunday's mission is to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit, but SpaceX will also try for the first time to bring the Falcon's first stage back to a landing at the Vandenberg Air Force Base launch site.
SpaceX has previously landed first stage rockets on land after Florida launches but has not done so on the West Coast.
The Air Force last week advised residents on the central California coast they may see multiple engine burns by the first stage and hear one or more sonic booms as it returns.
The satellite is the first of two that will be used for emergency management and for land monitoring.
