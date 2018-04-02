Sleepy bear snuggled in tree draws fans via live webcam
In this webcam image provided by the National Park Service, a black bear seems reluctant to leave a tree hollow it used as a den this winter in Glacier National Park, Mont. (National Park Service via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 7:14PM EDT
WEST GLACIER, Mont. -- Thousands of people are tracking the movements of a sleepy black bear who seems reluctant to leave the tree hollow it used as a den this winter.
Glacier National Park officials have trained a webcam on the cottonwood tree since they first spotted the bear poking its head out on March 23.
The camera has captured the bear yawning, lolling about and taking brief forays onto the tree's branches before returning to the comfort of its den.
Wildlife officials say it can take several weeks for bears to fully emerge from hibernation.
Bears are emerging a little later this year after a particularly snowy winter in Montana.
Park officials say they will keep the camera trained on the tree until the bear decides to leave for the summer.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Small Arctic climate changes make big difference in ecosystem: study
- China's space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
- Sleepy bear snuggled in tree draws fans via live webcam
- Facebook CEO defends advertising-supported business model
- Hawaii squashes plan for satellite catapult at Pohue Bay