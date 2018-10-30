Selena Gomez no longer most-followed person on Instagram
Selena Gomez arrives at WE Day California at the Forum on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 11:29AM EDT
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken singer and actress Selena Gomez as the most-followed celebrity on Instagram.
As of Tuesday morning, Ronaldo has amassed 144,500,300 followers, compared to Gomez’s 144,376,943, according to Instastatistics.com.
Gomez took a break from social media on Sept. 23 to address some mental health issues, while Ronaldo made headlines of his own that month when he was accused of rape in a lawsuit in Nevada. He has denied the allegations.
Both Ronaldo and Gomez’s follower counts pale in comparison to Instagram’s official account, which remains the most followed with more than 260 million followers.
Justin Bieber is the most followed Canadian with more than 102 million followers.
