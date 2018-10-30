

CTVNews.ca Staff





Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken singer and actress Selena Gomez as the most-followed celebrity on Instagram.

As of Tuesday morning, Ronaldo has amassed 144,500,300 followers, compared to Gomez’s 144,376,943, according to Instastatistics.com.

Gomez took a break from social media on Sept. 23 to address some mental health issues, while Ronaldo made headlines of his own that month when he was accused of rape in a lawsuit in Nevada. He has denied the allegations.

Both Ronaldo and Gomez’s follower counts pale in comparison to Instagram’s official account, which remains the most followed with more than 260 million followers.

Justin Bieber is the most followed Canadian with more than 102 million followers.