

Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - New discoveries in some Spanish caves give the strongest evidence yet that Neanderthals created art.

The key finding was the age of some previously known cave paintings and decorated seashells. European researchers found they were created before our species arrived in Europe. So that implies they're the work of Neanderthals.

Until now, most scientists thought all cave paintings had been done by our species, Homo sapiens.

The new work finds that the Spanish paintings are about 65,000 years old, while the modified seashells are about 115,000 years old.

The results were released Thursday by the journals Science and Science Advances.