Samsung’s foldable cell phone won’t be coming to Canada any time soon.

Samsung announced on Thursday the Galaxy Fold would launch in various countries around the world beginning this week, but a spokesperson for Samsung Canada said Canadians will not be getting the phone at launch, with no timetable for its release locally.

“Given that the Galaxy Fold will be available in limited quantities across the globe and taking into consideration the improvements made, we had to revisit the global launch plan,” the company said in a statement to CTVNews.ca. “While we greatly appreciate consumers’ interest in Galaxy Fold, unfortunately, the Galaxy Fold will not be available in Canada.”

The phone is scheduled for a release on Sept. 6 in South Korea, and is heading to the shelves in France, Germany, Singapore and the United Kingdom later in the month. The Galaxy Fold will also be heading to the United States eventually, though an exact date is not confirmed.

The Galaxy Fold’s screen is designed with a fold through the middle of the screen, which is meant to give the user a phone with a comparable screen to a tablet, without sacrificing portability.

The phone comes with 512 gigabytes of storage and starts at US$1,980.

The Fold was originally scheduled to launch in April, but hardware issues forced Samsung to delay its release indefinitely.