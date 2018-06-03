

The Associated Press





DZHEZKAZGAN, Kazakhstan -- A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station has landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

The capsule hit the ground at 6:39 p.m. (1239 GMT) Sunday without apparent problems, descending under a red-and-white parachute.

Aboard were Russian Anton Shkaplerov, American Scott Tingle and Japan's Norishige Kanai, ending a 168-day mission. All three were extracted from the capsule within 30 minutes. They appeared to be in good condition as they sat in lounge-type chairs near the capsule so they could re-adjust to the pull of gravity.

The astronauts will later be taken to Karaganda, about 400 kilometres (250 miles) to the northeast. There they will undergo a longer medical exam and then be flown either to Moscow or Houston.

The orbiting laboratory now has a crew of three: Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev. Another three astronauts are to be launched to the space station on Wednesday from the Baikonur complex in Kazakhstan.

The best flight and the best crew! Yesterday I turned over command of the @Space_Station to @Astro_Feustel. Undocking of our #Soyuz will take place on June 3 at 12:16 p.m. and landing at 03:40 p.m. Moscow time. Live broadcast will be available on the website of @roscosmos pic.twitter.com/xhRzTOzvSF — Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) June 2, 2018