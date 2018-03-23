2 Americans, 1 Russian dock with International Space Station
The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-08 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 23, 2018 4:30PM EDT
MOSCOW - A Soyuz capsule carrying two Americans and a Russian cosmonaut has docked with the International Space Station.
The docking at 10:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) Friday came two days after the capsule blasted off from Russia's manned space launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
On board the capsule were NASA astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev.
After the long procedure to open the hatches between the Soyuz and the space station, the trio will join station residents Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Scott Tingle of NASA and Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
The new crew will spend about five months on the space station.
