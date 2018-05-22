MONCTON, N.B. -- A rare tiger cub has died at the Magnetic Hill Zoo more than a week after being born with three siblings at the New Brunswick facility.

The zoo announced in a Facebook post that the young tiger died on Sunday despite efforts by her mother, Anya, and a veterinarian to help her survive.

Zoo officials say it became clear on Saturday that she was failing and would likely not improve.

They say she was the smallest female cub born as part of a litter of four to the zoo's Amur tiger on May 11.

The zoo says it was evident the cub had medical issues that "we could not prevent or cure and she was simply not strong enough."

The zoo says the mother and three remaining cubs show no signs of complications and are thriving.