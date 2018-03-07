Aurora, a beloved polar bear, dies at upstate New York zoo
In this Jan. 2018 photo provided by the Seneca Park Zoo Society, polar bear Aurora is seen in the snow at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York. (Ron Kalasinskas/Seneca Park Zoo Society via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 2:33PM EST
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A beloved polar bear has died at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York.
Director Larry Sorel says the loss of 28-year-old Aurora is "difficult for the entire zoo family."
Zoo Society President Pamela Reed Sanchez says Aurora was "an extraordinary ambassador" for her "vulnerable species."
Aurora was born at Utah's Hogle Zoo in 1989 and arrived at Seneca Park Zoo in 1991.
She had severe liver disease, and her condition worsened quickly.
The zoo's director of animal health and conservation says that's not uncommon. Dr. Louis DiVincenti says the Polar Bear Species Survival Plan is working to find out what leads to the animals' tendency for liver and gall bladder disease.
We are saddened to announce that 28-year-old female polar bear, Aurora, died earlier this week after a recent serious decline in her health. For nearly three decades, Aurora inspired people to care about polar bears, and she will be deeply missed by many. https://t.co/gtQUW7uQqN pic.twitter.com/lILTRx5Fu6— Seneca Park Zoo (@SenecaParkZoo) March 7, 2018
@SenecaParkZoo Aurora will be missed�� pic.twitter.com/X4uCIk20Ii— Alyssa Trox (@ATroxxi) March 7, 2018
She was our favorite zoo resident. �� pic.twitter.com/p6jn4yhW3L— Courtney Bates (@courtneymbates) March 7, 2018
@SenecaParkZoo I'm sorry to hear about the loss of Aurora. I was very grateful to be able to see her beautiful daughter at the @NCZoo last year ❤ pic.twitter.com/PTDtoLgPSP— Mel (@zoothusiast) March 7, 2018
