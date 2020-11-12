TORONTO -- Microsoft has issued an unusual safety warning to owners of its new Xbox Series X, requesting that gamers avoid blowing vape smoke into the console.

The company issued the warning on Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after the new gaming system was released.

"We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X," the company tweeted.

The tweet comes as videos crop up across social media showing smoke billowing from the new $600 consoles.

Users sharing the footage claim the new Xbox has problems with overheating and may even catch fire. However, the videos are reportedly fake.

A Twitter user pointed out that if one were to turn off their Xbox Series X and smoke a vape into it, vapor soon rises out of the console, as seen in the videos.

The Xbox Series X launched on Tuesday alongside the smaller and cheaper Xbox Series S. Sony's new PlayStation 5 is expected to follow on Thursday.

