

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you have a good space-themed story for kids, then Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques wants to read it from the International Space Station.

The Canadian Space Agency is asking Canadians to submit their stories as part of a contest. The best stories will be published in an e-book, and some of them will be read aloud by Saint-Jacques and broadcast back to Earth.

The contest, which runs until Dec. 31, is open to all Canadians over the age of nine.

The only restrictions on the stories are that they must be original, not previously published, space-themed and written for a children’s audience. There are also word limits: submissions from authors aged nine to 12 must run between 200 and 400 words, authors between the ages of 13 and 15 can use between 400 and 700 words, and authors older than 15 have between 700 and 1,000 words.

Original artwork can be submitted with the story. One winning English story and one winning French story will be selected from each age group.

Saint-Jacques gave the contest a boost Tuesday when he read one children’s story from the space station to students at the elementary school he attended in Saint-Lambert, Que.

The astronaut’s performance was resplendent with gestures, cartoonish voices and sound effects meant to imitate everything from a dog to an explosion.

After finishing the story, Saint-Jacques told the students that he enjoys reading and considers it important for kids to start reading and writing at a young age.