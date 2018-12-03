

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is the ninth Canadian astronaut in space, after blasting off for an extended mission aboard the International Space Station.

Chosen to become an astronaut alongside Jeremy Hansen back in 2009, the 48-year-old doctor, engineer and astrophysicist’s first mission is a long time coming, serving as the culmination of years of training and a lifelong love of space.

In honour of his journey to the stars, CTVNews.ca presents a look at his aspirations, challenges, and hopes for the mission – in his own words.

On what he looked forward to most about going into space back in 2014:

“The doctor in me is eager to conduct experiments, and experience firsthand the effects of microgravity on my body. The engineer in me is eager to operate Canadarm2. The astrophysicist in me is eager to look at the stars while floating in my space suit. And of course the adventurer in me – well he’s just eager.”

On what he’s most looking forward to now:

“The most beautiful thing about space exploration is the broadening of our perspective – broadening of the human comprehension, of where we’re coming from and where we’re going to.”

“And I can’t wait for that view to be in my face. “

On whether he wanted to be an astronaut as a child:

“I’ve always had a fantasy of space flight. I’ve always been fascinated by space. But for most of my life I never really thought it was even an option.”

“Like some kids fantasize of being a medieval knight, or a samurai. But at some point you’ve got to pick a real job.”

“As a kid I was initially interested in figuring out how do things work, how do machines work, and then eventually how does the universe work.”

“Space has always been this star in the distance that I walk towards.”

On the decision to apply to become an astronaut:

“Suddenly that childhood fantasy was a practical option. A very slim chance, but it was non-zero. “

“So I felt like I owed it to the child in me to try.”

On the hardest part of his training:

“The most challenging part has been to juggle - it’s one thing to be a good astronaut, but it’s something else to do that and remain a good father and a good husband, and a good friend, and a good son to all these people that are important in my life.”

On whether the launch was a scary prospect:

“Yeah, of course, yeah. I would be naive if I wasn’t scared. This is dangerous. But fear, I think, is just a reminder that you’re about to do something dangerous and you should pay attention, you should be careful, you should think twice about every step, and that’s what this mission is all about. That’s what every space mission is all about; no complacency, just do your homework.”

On what space exploration means to the world:

“I think that international aspect is one of the crucial signs of the world space program – the fact that we do this together as a whole humanity. Even though there are undeniable political tensions, somehow through the magic of space exploration we keep working together.”

“As a father, it gives me hope that humans have this in themselves.”