New Zealand to kill 150,000 cows in bid to end bacterial disease
Cows stand in a pen before they are milked on a dairy farm near Carterton, New Zealand on Aug. 28, 2015. (AP / Nick Perry)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 1:54AM EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand - New Zealand plans to slaughter about 150,000 cows as it tries to eradicate a strain of disease-causing bacteria from the national herd.
Politicians and industry leaders announced the ambitious plan Monday. They say it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and, if successful, would be the first time an infected country has eliminated Mycoplasma bovis.
Farming is vital to the economy in New Zealand, whose isolation has helped protect it from some diseases which affect herds elsewhere.
Last July, Mycoplasma bovis was found in the country for the first time. Found in Europe and the U.S., the bacteria can cause cows to develop mastitis, pneumonia, arthritis and other diseases. The disease is not considered a threat to food safety, but does cause production losses on farms.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Astronaut and moonwalker Alan Bean dies at 86
- Bains announces $26.7 million investment in space technology
- Is your Amazon Echo talking to your friends behind your back?
- Astronaut David Saint-Jacques talks about space, science and an old Rubik's cube
- New app lets parents keep kids' pertinent information at their fingertips